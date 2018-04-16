Image: Monicore (Pixabay)

Over 200 million eggs were recalled this weekend—all thanks to a nasty Salmonella bug that’s already sickened at least 22 people.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary recall on behalf of Rose Acre Farms, based in Seymour, Indiana. The recall concerns eggs produced by one of the company’s farms in North Carolina that were then distributed to stores and restaurants in nine states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. The FDA, along with the CDC, had traced several outbreaks of Salmonella Braenderup that were spotted last month in several states on the East Coast to eggs produced by the farm.

“The FDA is advising consumers not to eat recalled eggs produced by Rose Acre Farms’ Hyde County farm,” the FDA said in its warning. “These eggs are sold under multiple brand names, including Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Food Lion, Glenview, Great Value, Nelms, and Sunshine Farms.”

A full list of the recalled products, which were packed sometime between January 11 and April 12, can be seen here.

Salmonella Braenderup is a relatively rare culprit of foodborne disease, but like most Salmonella germs, it’s no picnic. It often causes diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps that last four to seven days, and these symptoms arise 12 to 72 hours after infection. Most people do recover without any help, but especially young or older people, as well as those immunocompromised, are more likely to suffer a serious infection that can require hospitalization. It’s estimated that at least 400 people die from a Salmonella infection in the US every year.

People are advised to see their doctor if they suspect they’ve eaten the recalled eggs, or if they have diarrhea that lasts more than 3 days, becomes bloody, or comes with a high fever, uncontrollable vomiting, and an inability to pee.

The egg recall comes on the heels of another ongoing foodborne outbreak of Escherichia coli traced to chopped romaine lettuce, which as of Friday has sickened at least 35 people across Idaho, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington, Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Virginia, and Connecticut.

The CDC originally linked the outbreak to lettuce produced in the Yuma, Arizona region without naming any brands, distributors, or suppliers, but several companies have since issued recalls. A New Jersey woman who alleges she suffered kidney damage as a result of her infection is also set to file a lawsuit against Panera Bread today, where several cases are thought to have occurred.

Regardless of the brand name, customers are being advised to avoid eating any chopped romaine lettuce from Yuma, Arizona, or simply not eat any lettuce products if they unsure about the type.