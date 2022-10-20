I have said it before, I’ll say it again: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta does not need me to defend his honor, but I will do it regardless. I just think he’s neat. A nice guy. A cool dude. And, in a recent interview that he did while in Mexico City with the luchador Golden Scorpion, Huerta opened up about being a part of the Marvel universe, representation, and what it means to be a recognized Mexican actor.



TENOCH HUERTA & Escorpión #alVolante. Ahora es un superhéroe? Ya se le subió?

Then, towards the end of the interview (around 56:00, if you want to skip ahead) Scorpion drives Huerta to a mural that some folks painted in Huerta’s honor, using one of the photos taken of him at San Diego Comic-Con. Scorpion points out the jaguar and the Quetzalcóatl. Huerta is stunned. He laughs and wipes away tears.

“This is more valuable than a fucking Oscar,” he said, unable to look away. “It’s worth more.” (It must be said that my colleague and friend, Angely Mercado, a fellow Tenoch Huerta enjoyer, translated his words upon seeing this fan tribute.) Heurta is playing the anti-hero Namor in the upcoming Black Panther sequel directed by Ryan Coogler.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theaters on November 11 .

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.