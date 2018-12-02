It’s the final stretch of 2018, folks, and here at Gizmodo we’re still working hard to end this year with a bang. In the past week, we’ve covered everything from which plants are cleverer than others and NASA’s InSight lander to just how screwed up Robin Hood’s version of medieval history is and the annual White House tradition of making Christmas terrifying again. We also found the time to investigate the AI-powered malware of the future and what happens when the Internet Archive fails to record the past.
All this and more below, in our roundup of the best Gizmodo stories of the week.