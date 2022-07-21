In an announcement that coincides with San Diego Comic Con, Disney+ has announced that Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan will be available to stream on Disney+ starting July 22. The inclusion of these three films comes with a reminder in the press release that parents can adjust their parental controls to help curate their family experience.



Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were produced by 20th Century Studios, but the upcoming Deadpool 3 is set to be included in the MCU, which means that Marvel Studios will have a much stronger hand in its development. Per our earlier reporting, we’re hopeful that the inclusion of the Merc with a Mouth into the more family friendly superhero franchise will not affect the raunchy comedy that made the first two Deadpool films so much fun.

“To celebrate the arrival of these films on Disney+, fans heading to San Diego Comic-Con can pick up a free mini chimichanga, a.k.a. Deadpool’s favorite word to say, while supplies last. Disney+’s Deadpool chimichanga truck will be available at Seaport Village at the corner of Kettner and S Embarcadero in San Diego from 12-5pm PT on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23.”



