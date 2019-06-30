Clockwise from top left: Jim Cooke; Chelsea Beck; Benjamin Currie; Angelica Alzona (all Gizmodo).
Lying, tech tricks, and snares, oh my: This week at Gizmodo, our team of reporters and editors hit three different ways consumers are being ripped off, manipulated, or tracked in secret in their everyday doings on the web. Those include “surveillance scores” e-commerce companies use to
charge different customers different prices for the same products, the Federal Communication Commission and its chair Ajit Pai’s continued bungling of an inquiry into unauthorized sales of mobile location data, and the myriad psychological exploits tech platforms use to juice engagement numbers.
But as we prepare to shuttle off June 2019 on its journey down the memory hole, don’t forget to catch up on all our other coverage of the past week. We’ve got news on a mysterious cosmic radio burst discovered from an
unexpected region of space, metallic hydrogen, flopsweat on climate change at the Democratic primary debates, and how fast microbes in the ocean can colonize your skin. The io9 team also looked at the Marvel-Netflix partnership’s complicated ( and often incongruous) legacy and what happens when fandoms turn toxic. Finally, we asked the tough questions: What if you don’t want to be a hologram when you die, and is there a fifth dimension?
All this and more, below:
The next time you go to buy toilet paper online, an algorithm may decide to charge you $5 more than …
The Federal Communication Commission’s investigation into the unauthorized sale of Americans’…
At a preliminary Senate hearing today on the subject of potentially putting legislative limits on…
For years, astronomers have struggled to understand the source of fast radio bursts, powerful…
Physicist Eugene Paul Wigner predicted more than 80 years ago that hydrogen, the most abundant…
If sharks and sunburns don’t scare you at the beach, perhaps this will: According to preliminary…
This spring saw one of the worst tornado outbreaks in recent years. More than 300 twisters touched…
If there is one thing glaring clear from this week’s Democratic debates, it is this: We need a…
Everyone learns about climate change eventually—even children. And especially children in Monterey, …
The climate impact of flying isn’t just about carbon emissions. The contrails that airplanes create …
With the release of Jessica Jones’ third and final season, a TV experiment four years in the making …
The recent release of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the introduction of a whole new…
We were so dazzled by the trailer for In Fabric—the latest from retro-thriller specialist Peter…
“Fandom”—the participatory community that grows out of a piece of media—has come to dominate pop…
Because Spider-Man: Far From Home is the first major Marvel Cinematic Universe film set explicitly…
It’s October 2022, five years after the death of Tom Petty, and you and your family have just…
Imagine a world where you can only move forwards and backwards along a line. You’d see nothing but…
