Disney Will Take a $250 Million Hit for Shuttering Galactic Starcruiser

Announced earlier this year, the impending closure of Galactic Starcruiser— Disney’s exorbitantly-priced Star Wars immersive experience/cabin bunk hotel—is going to see the company take a hit to the tune of $250 million in “accelerated depreciation,” according to interim CFO Kevin Lansberry.



The Orange County Register reports the news came during Disney’s third quarter report call yesterday, which also saw the company announce price hikes for Disney+ subscriptions and Bob Iger attempt to walk back his previous misguided commentary about the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Galactic Starcruiser will have only operated for just shy of 19 months by the time it’s expected to close at the end of next month, on September 30.

While obviously $250 million is not a particularly devastating amount in the grand scheme of a company the scale of Disney—revenues for the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products division increased 13% to $8.3 billion in the same quarter— it’s still an embarrassing end note to Galactic Starcruiser’s time of operation. Especially so as, as Numlock notes, that breaks down to an eye-watering $2.5 million per cabin room built at the 100-occupant hotel. Suddenly puts those $6,000-a-stay prices into perspective, doesn’t it?

