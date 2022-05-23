With 27 feature films and six Disney+ shows in 14 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominates pop culture through its shared comic book worlds. Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness was released on May 6, and the hype train keeps moving as Thor: Love and Thunder will be released as the summer blockbuster season reaches fever pitch. Fans are amped up with anticipation as buzz only grows for its current phase, which hopefully we’ll learn more about during San Diego Comic-Con in July if a Hall H presentation is in order (it is).

The MCU is already one of the biggest entertainment franchises ever, encompassing hundreds of hours of content across movies, TV shows, web shorts, and video games. It’s not just big but beloved, boasting cumulative box office of over $25 billion worldwide. As we enter Phase 4, fans still can’t get enough, and it’s changing with every single release, whether its in theaters or on Disney+. And more recently even in theme parks with the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World.

At present, there are at least 12 new MCU movies in production or awaiting release, and at least 16 new Disney+ streaming TV shows. With all that content, it can be hard to keep track of all the Marvel theatrical release dates and Marvel TV release dates, especially since they are frequently rescheduled or tweaked.

Advertisement

To help you keep track, we’re compiling all the current MCU release dates; when specific titles have been announced but still not officially scheduled, we’ll put them in order when we think they’re most likely to show up.

(Last updated 5/23/22)

What’s the latest Marvel release?

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness

Release date: May 6, 2022 (In theaters)

MCU fans got their first good look at the second film in the Doctor Strange franchise via a post-credits teaser that ran in theaters at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $70 Apple AirPods Max Experience Next-Level Sound

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿ Buy for $479 at Amazon Advertisement

The film is directed by Spider-Man vet Sam Raimi, and runs a refreshingly brief two hours and six minutes long—making it the shortest MCU movie since Captain Marvel. It has been rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language.”

The plot of the film as we know it: Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is still dealing with the repercussions of the spell he cast in No Way Home, which cracked open the multiverse and leaked alternate versions of Spider-Man’s villains into the MCU. He seeks help from Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and gains the assistance of a new Marvel hero, America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez. Raimi has suggested the main villains are “altered” versions of Doctor Strange, Wanda and Baron Mordo. A new teaser released on April 26 confirms the secret council of the Illuminati appears in the film. A new glimpse was released on April 28 and spoils some major cameos.

Advertisement

You can read our review of the movie here. For more coverage of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, see below:

What’s the next Marvel movie?

Advertisement

Thor: Love and Thunder

Release date: July 8, 2022 (In theaters)

After Thor: Ragnarok, fans expect Thor: Love and Thunder to be wild. Just off-the-walls bonkers nonsense from the man who does that better than anyone: writer-director Taika Waititi. The first trailer dropped on April 18, and it delivers on that promise: The Marvel Cinematic Universe is, indeed, bringing the thunder. And we love it.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens July 8 in theaters only. The fourth feature film in the Thor franchise brings back Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, now the Mighty Thor, the Goddess of Thunder. Chris Hemsworth and all the Guardians of the Galaxy make appearances. Oscar winners Christian Bale will appear as Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe as Zeus. Taika Waititi is directing, and calls it “the craziest shit [he’s] ever done.

Advertisement

For more coverage of Thor: Love and Thunder, look below:

Advertisement

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Release Dates

Ms. Marvel

Release date: June 8 (On Disney+)

Newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, expected sometime in 2022. Khan is a teenage girl with the power to shapeshift and stretch her body, and the MCU’s first Muslim superhero. The series is based on a comic book created in 2013 by G. Willow Wilson and Sana Amanat. It’s really, really good. Check out a new trailer here.

Advertisement

For more coverage on all things Ms. Marvel, see below.

Advertisement

On May 19 the official Twitter for Ms. Marvel released a special behind-the-scenes featurette starring Iman Vellani and introducing us to the people who are working to bring the new series to Disney+

Release date: August 17, 2022 (On Disney+)

Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany stars in this new comedy series as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. The series will star lots of other Marvel characters including Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk and Tim Roth as the Abomination. The cast of the nine-episode series also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Advertisement

The first official trailer dropped May 17, and shows a peek at Walters’ journey to manage her She-Hulk powers while also taking on superhuman-oriented legal cases (and managing her love life).

Advertisement

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Release date: November 11, 2022 (In theaters)

The Black Panther sequel has run into its share of troubles: First, the tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman, and then actor Letitia Wright, who plays T’Challa’s sister Shuri, suffered an injury during filming which caused the production to go on hold until 2022 (she reportedly caused trouble with her anti-vax shenanigans, too). Wright is joined by Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler.

Advertisement

Wakanda Forever will also introduce a brand new Marvel hero: Dominique Thorne; she’ll make her debut as Riri Williams in the movie, ahead of her Disney+ series, Ironheart.

Advertisement

I Am Groot

Release date: 2022 (On Disney+)

This new animated series follows the adventures of Baby Groot, a character first seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Advertisement

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Release date: Christmas 2022 (On Disney+)



Can’t get enough of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special? How about a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ that’s written and directed by James Gunn? This winter treat is shooting alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and will come out a few months before that movie hits theaters. (One adored space dog may also make their return).

Advertisement

The Marvels

Release date: July 28, 2023 (In theaters)

The sequel to Captain Marvel will pull together three of the MCU’s most powerful women: Brie Larsen’s titular Captain, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Nia DaCosta (who most recently helmed the revival of Candyman) is directing the film.

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Release date: May 5, 2023 (In theaters)

The final movie in the Guardians trilogy was supposed to be completed years ago, but then writer-director James Gunn got fired, then rehired, then did a really fun DC superhero movie. Now Guardians 3 is finally underway, starring the usual crew (Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan), and actor Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Advertisement

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Release date: February 17, 2023 (In theaters)

The third Ant-Man movie will return to the quantum realm and bring back director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer. There’s an appropriate amount of (quantum) uncertainty surrounding this flick: it may tie in the mysterious villain of the Loki series, or include the first film appearance of another classic comics villain. Hell, it may even include Bill Murray.

Advertisement

Release date: 2023 (On Disney+)

The X-Men are coming to the MCU... kinda. X-Men ‘97 is a revival of the classic 90's animated show, bringing back the same style, stories and yes, theme song, of the iconic series.

Advertisement

Unscheduled But Probably Still Happening Shows & Movies

Agatha: House of Harkness



Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)



This spinoff from WandaVision will star Kathryn Hahn as her fan-favorite character Agatha Harkness.

Advertisement

Armor Wars

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This live-action series will follow James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) as he tracks down stolen tech that allows criminals to replicate Iron Man technology.

Advertisement

Blade

Release date: Unknown (In Theaters)

Disney hasn’t revealed much about this reboot of the franchise that features vampire-hunter who is also a vampire, but we know that it stars two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, who also played Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes in Netflix Marvel series Luke Cage. We also know Blade appeared (or at least his voice did) in the end credits of The Eternals. The film is directed by Bassam Tariq, the first U.S.-Pakistani person to helm a Marvel Studios film.

Advertisement

Deadpool 3

Release date: Unknown (In Theaters)

Ryan Reynold’s “merc with the mouth” is set to appear in Disney’s first R-rated film following the company’s completed acquisition of Fox assets.

Advertisement

Echo

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This spinoff from the Hawkeye series will follow Echo, a deaf martial artist, as played by actress Alaqua Cox. Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs) co-stars.

Advertisement

Fantastic Four

Release date: Unknown (In Theaters)

Disney has confirmed that Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm will finally make an appearance in the MCU. Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Far From Home) was originally slated to direct, but recently left the project.

Advertisement

Ironheart

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

With Tony Stark gone, the MCU needs a new super-genius inventor. Enter teenage prodigy Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne), who creates a brand new, ultra-advanced armored suit. Other cast members include Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) and Lyric Ross (This is Us). Chinaka Hodge (TNT’s Snowpiercer) is attached as the head writer, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is an executive producer alongside Marvel’s Kevin Feige and others.

Advertisement

Loki Season 2



Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

The smash hit series about Tom Hiddleston’s antihero will return... someday. Loki season one is currently the most-watched Marvel series on Disney+ and production the second season will start in the next few weeks.

Advertisement

Marvel Zombies

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This new animated show is loosely spun out from a breakout episode of What If? that saw MCU heroes battling a zombie apocalypse.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

Disney says this new animated series follows Peter Parker “on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.”

Advertisement

Secret Invasion

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This series picks up story lines from both Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home to explain the decades-long Skrull invasion of Earth. Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will star.

Advertisement

What if...? Season 2

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

The speculative animated series and its omnipresent narrator the Watcher will return with an all-new season. The show’s creators say next season will focus on new stories, new heroes, and “lots of fun.”



Advertisement

Untitled Captain America Movie



Release date: Unknown (In theaters)

We’ve got a new Captain America, so it’s inevitable we’ll get a new Cap movie. Anthony Mackie will appear in the title role.

Advertisement

Untitled Wakanda Series



Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

Not much is known yet about this show set in Black Panther’s home country.

Untitled Shang-Chi sequel

Release date: Unknown (In theaters)

Shang-Chi’s debut movie was compelling, exciting and fun. It also made a ton of money, so a sequel is inevitable.

Advertisement

Untitled mutants movie



Release date: Unknown (In theaters)

Now that Disney owns the old Fox assets that included all the “mutant” Marvel superheroes, you can count on characters like the X-Men making an MCU debut.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.